Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 102,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

