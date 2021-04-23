Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Skillz alerts:

SKLZ stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 118,592,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,811,509. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88. Skillz has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

In other Skillz news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.