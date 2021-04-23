Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Raised to $51.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

NYSE:SKY opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.24. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

