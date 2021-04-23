SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT Raised to $66.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.96 million.

In related news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,043,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SkyWest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,003,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SkyWest by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 27,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 508,534 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

