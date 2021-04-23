Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $183.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $92.39 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

