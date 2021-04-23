Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $230.00. The stock had previously closed at $183.42, but opened at $190.94. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $191.82, with a volume of 16,414 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.40.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $287,863,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

