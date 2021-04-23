Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCCAF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of SCCAF stock remained flat at $$24.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.