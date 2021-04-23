Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $431.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report $431.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.20 million and the lowest is $421.70 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $284.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sleep Number by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 96.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $112.72. 661,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,085. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

