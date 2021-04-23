SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWYUF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

CWYUF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $153.18 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

