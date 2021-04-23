Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $2,242,267.52 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $2,242,267.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,968,882 shares in the company, valued at $122,228,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $919,008.78.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,237,350.29.

SNAP stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $784,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,407,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 340.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $4,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

