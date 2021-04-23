Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $72.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Argus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.74.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.