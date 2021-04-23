Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $240.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.52. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $113.07 and a 52-week high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

