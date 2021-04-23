SnowSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $739,007.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 37.9% against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.52 or 0.00054262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $739,007.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00267424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00025401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.56 or 0.00649799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,795.16 or 1.00153840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.33 or 0.01031851 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

