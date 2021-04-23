SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Gap Up to $6.65

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $7.11. SOC Telemed shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 395 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLMD. BTIG Research cut SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $265,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $47,554,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $20,578,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $13,720,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $12,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

