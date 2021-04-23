Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sonoco Products updated its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

NYSE SON traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 437,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,440. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

