Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.41.

Shares of SHC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.26. 6,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $38,879,000.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

