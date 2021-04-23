SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SouthCrest Financial Group stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. SouthCrest Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Get SouthCrest Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from SouthCrest Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.