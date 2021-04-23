SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 110.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,965 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.29% of SpartanNash worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

