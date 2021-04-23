SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 982,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,036 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $30,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 678,241.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 81,389 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 104,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,262. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76.

