SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,858,000 after buying an additional 1,910,685 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 385.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 155,998 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,793,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,193,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE opened at $65.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.