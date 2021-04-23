Spectiv 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00065674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00092315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.40 or 0.00678167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.12 or 0.07238784 BTC.

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

