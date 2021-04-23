Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.77

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

