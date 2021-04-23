Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $87.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $92.12.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $11,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.