Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Announces Earnings Results

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%.

NASDAQ:STXB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 43,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,300. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $395.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,580 over the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

