Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of iMedia Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMBI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $7.58 on Friday. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 146.24% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

