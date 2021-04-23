Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,611 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $269.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.87.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

