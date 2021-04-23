Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Bank by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

FRBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

