Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 10,651 VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of VivoPower International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVPR stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. VivoPower International PLC has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

