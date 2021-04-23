Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.41% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $45,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $76,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,271 shares of company stock valued at $581,591. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ICD opened at $3.55 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 6.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

