Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 30,696 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,696 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Genasys were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Genasys by 108.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Genasys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Genasys by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $6.94 on Friday. Genasys Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $233.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genasys news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.