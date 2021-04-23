SQZ Biotechnologies’ (NYSE:SQZ) Lock-Up Period To End on April 28th

SQZ Biotechnologies’ (NYSE:SQZ) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 28th. SQZ Biotechnologies had issued 4,411,765 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $70,588,240 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of SQZ Biotechnologies’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SQZ Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ opened at $12.69 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.