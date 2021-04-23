SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SRAX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 636.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.