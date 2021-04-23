STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.82

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.82 and last traded at $128.67, with a volume of 13240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.04 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 987,485 shares of company stock valued at $105,987,239. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,860,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,716,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

