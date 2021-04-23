Stanley Ding Kwok Ma Sells 839,800 Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Stock

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$52.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.03 and a 1 year high of C$58.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.61.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.40 million. Analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.50.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

