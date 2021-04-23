Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lifted by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.91. 161,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,610. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 152.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

