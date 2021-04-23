State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $523,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,211,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $162.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.99. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

