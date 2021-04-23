State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.25 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $81,856,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,804 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,124,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

