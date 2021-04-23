State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,356 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

MRO opened at $10.33 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

