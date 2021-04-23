State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,162 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 183,388 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,991,000 after buying an additional 104,688 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

