State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Announces Dividend Increase – $28.13 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 28.125 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 142.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
State Street has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE STT opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.
In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
