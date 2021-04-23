State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Announces Dividend Increase – $28.13 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 28.125 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 142.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

State Street has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE STT opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

