State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.62. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

STT opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. State Street has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at $15,963,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in State Street by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in State Street by 37.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 183,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

