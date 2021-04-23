SteepCoin (STEEP) Trading Down 26.2% This Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 178% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SteepCoin has a market cap of $82,638.80 and approximately $502.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.76 or 0.01225273 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.