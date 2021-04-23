Steven H. Rusing Sells 1,600 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after buying an additional 12,141,872 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after buying an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,668 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

