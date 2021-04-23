Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report sales of $333.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.40 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $359.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of SHOO traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 579,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,019. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $41.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

