Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $130.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JACK. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of JACK opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $121.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 101,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 74,155 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

