Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells $1,485,765.32 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $1,485,765.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,439,817.60.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08.

On Friday, March 19th, Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.02 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $47,575,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,490,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFIX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

