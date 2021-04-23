Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Mattel Put Options (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,521 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,494% compared to the typical volume of 660 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mattel has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2,088.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

