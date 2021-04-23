Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 879 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,027% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAP. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $814,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.21.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

