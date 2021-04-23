STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. STORE Capital traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 17023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

STOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

