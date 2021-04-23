Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%.

Strattec Security stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.85 million, a P/E ratio of -188.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

